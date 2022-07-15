Type of filings National and Madrid

Priority Paris Convention Priority can be claimed. Guernsey is a party to the Paris Convention.

Single or multi-class Both single and multi-class applications are accepted

Classification Nice Classification

Protection of goods and services Both goods and services may be protected

Term of initial registration 10 years from the filing date, which is also deemed to be the effective date of registration

Renewals Due every 10 years with a 6-month grace period

Restoration is also possible if filed within 1 year from the date of removal of the registration if, having regard to the circumstances, the Registrar is satisfied that it is just to renew the registration

Typical documentary requirements and formalities for key filings No Power of Attorney is required for most filings

Simply signed scanned accompanying documents are required where relevant to the particular type of filing to be made, e.g. i) Assignment or licence agreements ii) Companies Registry certificates certifying mergers Priority-based applications (new filings only): a scanned copy of the relevant priority filing details should suffice, although the Intellectual Property Office may request a certified copy of the priority document at their discretion