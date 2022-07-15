View the PDF version of our Channel Islands Trade Marks Prosecution Fact Sheet here.
Guernsey
|Type of filings
|National and Madrid
|Priority
|Paris Convention Priority can be claimed. Guernsey is a party to the Paris Convention.
|Single or multi-class
|Both single and multi-class applications are accepted
|Classification
|Nice Classification
|Protection of goods and services
|Both goods and services may be protected
|Term of initial registration
|10 years from the filing date, which is also deemed to be the effective date of registration
|Renewals
|
|Typical documentary requirements and formalities for key filings
|
i) Assignment or licence agreements
ii) Companies Registry certificates certifying mergers
|Observations
|
The Intellectual Property Office provides a quick and efficient service. The period from filing to registration can take as little as 2 months.
Jersey
|Type of filings
|
|Priority
|Paris Convention Priority cannot be claimed even though Jersey is a party to the Paris Convention. This is because filings are currently limited to the reregistration of existing UK trade mark registrations.
|Single or multi-class
|Both single and multi-class applications are accepted, as dictated by the underlying UK trade mark registration
|Classification
|Nice Classfication
|Protection of goods and services
|Both goods and services may be protected, as dictated by the underlying UK trade mark registration
|Term of initial registration
|To expire on the same date as that of the underlying UK registration unless renewed for further 10-year periods
|Renewals
|Due on the expiry of the underlying UK registration and should be renewed within 12 months of the renewal due date in the UK at the latest, after which the Registrar may remove the trade mark from the Register after notifying the proprietor of same
|Typical documentary requirements and formalities for key filings
|A certified hard copy of the underlying UK registration issued by UK IPO is required
|Observations
|The Intellectual Property Registry provides a quick and efficient service. The period from filing to registration can take as little as 1 month.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.