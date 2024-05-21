A Guide To Structured Finance And Securitisation In Jersey

This short guide provides a high-level overview of structured finance and securitisation in Jersey. Should you require further information or professional advice please get in touch...

This short guide provides a high-level overview of structured finance and securitisation in Jersey.

Jersey company basics

Governed by Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (“CJL”)

Full capacity without long form memorandum

Company can have: par value shares no par value shares shares denominated in any currency guarantor members unlimited members

Flexible capital maintenance rules govern return of capital / redemption of shares / repurchase of shares

Will be public company if more than 30 shareholders, if it circulates prospectus to the public or if it is a ‘market traded company'

CJL provides for migration of Jersey companies to other jurisdictions and vice versa

No minimum capital requirement

Company must have: a registered office in Jersey a company secretary (who can be corporate and need not be Jersey resident)



Formation process

Obtain name approval

Deliver to Registrar of Companies (“Registrar”) statement of particulars, memorandum and articles and fee

Obtain consent of Jersey Financial Services Commission (“JFSC”) to issue shares pursuant to Control of Borrowing (Jersey) Order 1958 (“COBO”)

Registration fee is £200 (for incorporation within 5 business days)

Shorter incorporation periods available for additional fees (e.g. ‘Fast track' incorporation within 2 hours for £820 registration fee)

Directors

Public company must have at least two directors

Private company must have at least one director

Director may be natural person or corporate (provided certain conditions are satisfied)

Directors need not be Jersey resident

Duties similar to UK

Written resolutions and telephone meetings possible

Shareholders

Public company must have at least two shareholders unless wholly-owned subsidiary

Private company may have one shareholder

Details of registered (not beneficial) owners are public information - use of nominees is common

No bearer shares

Limited liability principles similar to UK

Written resolutions and telephone meetings possible

Company administration

Must file confirmation statement by 28 February

Annual confirmation fee of between of £330

Public company must prepare and file annual audited accounts (£150 filing fee)

Typical transaction regulatory consents

Consent of JFSC under COBO to issue shares / trust interests / debt securities

Consent of Registrar to circulate prospectus where Jersey issuer or prospectus is circulated in Jersey

Prospectus safe harbours equivalent to UK and EU available for Jersey issuers

Financial services legislation may apply

Orphan structure

Trustee can hold shares in Jersey company on charitable trust

Cell company

Cell company may be: protected cell company - cost effective and flexible incorporated cell company - each cell a company, so exceptionally robust



Jersey security

Jersey situs intangible movable assets (“Jersey intangibles”) secured by means of Jersey security interest agreement

Jersey intangibles include Jersey bank accounts, contractual rights against Jersey company or individual and shares in Jersey company

Possible to take security over all present and future Jersey intangibles

Wide powers of enforcement available

Possible and in some cases essential to register security over Jersey intangibles

Power of attorney must be expressed to be irrevocable and given in connection with security to survive insolvency

Different rules relate to Jersey real and tangible movable property

Insolvency

Assets of company can be declared en désastre (bankruptcy procedure)

Company can be subject to creditors' winding up (insolvent winding up procedure) instigated by either (a) eligible creditors or (b) shareholders

Statutory rules dealing with transactions at undervalue, preferences and onerous property

Security respected on insolvency

Concept of administrator or receiver not recognised domestically

Limited recourse and non-petition language effective

Share transfer

Share transferred when details entered in share register

No requirement for stamping or for registration with JFSC (but prior consent required in some cases)

In most cases corporate service providers deal with updating JFSC beneficial ownership register

No statutory pre-emption rights

Execution of documents

Company may have seal

One director may be sufficient for execution of all documents depending on memorandum and articles of association

Generally no filing stamping or registration requirements

Anti-money laundering

Institutions (including banks and company administrators) are obliged to adopt internal procedures that meet standards laid down in Money Laundering (Jersey) Order 2008 principally

Strict ‘know your client' (“KYC”) rules - detailed personal information is likely to be requested on officers, beneficial owners and controllers. Relaxed rules relate to quoted companies but KYC applies to designated officers dealing with transactions

The International Stock Exchange (TISE)

A recognised stock exchange under UK tax legislation

Streamlined listing rules for specialist securities, including asset backed securities, variable funding notes and collateralised loan obligations

Exchange committed to fast document turnaround and the Listing and Membership Committee meets daily

Tax environment

No capital gains tax

No stamp duty (except for Jersey real property)

No capital duty

Zero corporate tax rate will apply to majority of SPVs

If foreign tax resident where highest rate of corporate tax is 10% or higher, company is treated as not tax resident in Jersey

No withholding tax

Meets international standards on tax transparency, fair taxation, anti-BEPS measures, legal substance requirements and information exchange

The Government of Jersey have given a commitment to implement the OECD's Pillar Two Income Inclusion Rule and domestic minimum tax from 2025

Data protection and consumer credit

Data protection legislation similar to UK's

Minimal consumer credit legislation

