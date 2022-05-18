Jersey:
An Alternative Jurisdiction For Global Securitisation Sponsors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Jersey has found favour with global securitisation sponsors as
an alternative jurisdiction for securitisation and other securities
issuance in 2022. Paul Burton and Scott Macdonald discuss how this
has impacted sponsors and other transaction parties who are now
using Jersey.
Featured partners: Paul
Burton and Scott Macdonald
► Watch now
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Jersey
Corporate Distress In Cyprus; Revisiting Receivership
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
Economies globally are passing through severe turbulence. As if the adverse effects of the pandemic were not enough, the recent crisis in Ukraine and its financial consequences are causing increasing macro...