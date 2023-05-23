Jersey:
Investing For The Future (Podcast)
23 May 2023
Jersey Finance Limited
In this podcast, our Director of Funds and Corporate, Nicola Le
Brocq, speaks to Richard Hughes, CEO at Brooks Macdonald
International. They discuss what pensions are, why they are
important, investing for retirement and take a look at the current
pension market.
