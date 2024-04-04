Property owners in Jersey now have clarity regarding the use of their residential properties as short-term holiday lets.

Following the introduction of the Planning and Building (General Development – Short-term Holiday Lets) (Jersey) Amendment Order 2024 (the "2024 Order") which comes in to force on 1 April 2024, properties may be used for the purpose of short-term holiday lets for up to 12 weeks in each calendar year.

The Planning and Building (General Development) Jersey Order 2011 (the "General Development Order") provides a generalised consent for the carrying out of certain development, as well as for certain specified changes of use, without the need to obtain specific planning permission for that development or change of use.

Until now, the use of a dwelling house (or part of it) for short-term holiday lets was not covered by the General Development Order, and so planning permission was required under the Planning and Building (Jersey) Law 2002 as it constitutes a change of use.

The 2024 Order amends the General Development Order so that a dwelling (or part of it) can be used as accommodation for visitors without the need for planning permission, provided that the combined duration of any such stays is no more than 12 weeks in any calendar year.

This 'combined duration' includes different people's stays, so that if the dwelling was to be used as a holiday let for more than 12 weeks (regardless of the number of different guests), then it would not be covered by the 2024 Order.

The 2024 Order does not affect any other obligations or legal requirements that a property-owner may be required to comply with in the event they wish to use their property for short-term holiday lets.

