The Government of Jersey has published an update on the implementation of mandatory Energy Performance Certificates for Jersey in relation to commercial and residential property. The update confirms that the planned new legislation will establish a framework for Jersey Energy Performance Assessments (JEPA), which will be the Jersey equivalent to Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs). This name change is to ensure that it is clear the Jersey assessments differ from those in the UK.
The timetable for implementation has been revised, such that the key relevant dates are now:
- 1 January 2026: introduction of requirement for a JEPA to be in place at point of rental and sale for both residential and commercial properties; and
- No earlier than 1 January 2028: introduction of minimum JEPA standards at point of rental and sale for both residential and commercial properties.
A JEPA will be valid for ten years, and will give a property a rating on a scale from A (very efficient) to G (inefficient). It is proposed that the minimum standards will include exemptions for certain buildings or categories, such as historic buildings.
The legislation (and the assessment benchmarks) will be subject to consultation in 2024.
