This interview first appeared in Gallery magazine.

Katharine Marshall recently joined the Ogier partnership, and and, like 70% of our new partners in 2021, was promoted from within the Ogier ranks. She specialises in acting for Ogier clients in relation to institutional Channel Island property finance as well as commercial property transactions and residential development. Here Katharine shares some of her career journey to date, and insights into Jersey's property market.

What drew you to a career in property law?

I actually began my career in law in dispute resolution rather than property law, back in the UK. I even had my own two-partner civil disputes & personal injury law firm for around three years before we sold the practice and I made the switch to non-contentious work, focusing on commercial property and development work. That was nearly 20 years ago now but I still draw on those historic days in which I frequented the Reading and Central London County Courts (and, on occasion, even the High Court) for courage when I appear before the Royal Court of Jersey! I find property law extremely varied and interesting and I do like the fact that all involved are working towards the same goal and are happy when the sale / purchase happens.

What are some of the important trends in Jersey's commercial property market?

We're all hoping that 2022 will be the year in which the commercial property market makes a bounce-back from the effects of COVID-19. We're already seeing a slow but steady return to offices in London and I expect a form of hybrid working to continue well into this year, a trend I anticipate will be mirrored here in the Channel Islands. In turn, hopefully this will give investors and companies generally the confidence to consider moves to headquarter offices, stimulating the lettings market and for the mergers & acquisitions which we saw a few years ago begin to return in earnest.

Do you have any advice for women on the pathway to partnership/senior leadership?

At a time when the world's eyes were focused on women's rights and equality & diversity, I was absolutely delighted to have been invited to join the Ogier partnership in 2021 – the culmination of lots of hard work, patience and tenacity! My advice to young women on that pathway is to remain focused and be clear about what you wish to achieve and why. You need to have confidence in yourself and your worth; it's always challenging to achieve big things, and that's where purpose and values come into play. Obstacles will always come our way but if we remain consistent and true to our beliefs, then it will be clear what the right decisions are. Having a great team around you is also really important, for support and encouragement.

And finally – what's your favourite thing about living and working in Jersey?

I love living by the sea. It is great to be so close to so many lovely beaches for walks, not to mention great seafood at the multitude of super restaurants. I have even discovered new nautical hobbies including sailing and paddle-boarding with the children – all activities I would never have done back when I lived in the UK. I can't wait for the summer to roll around again so we can get out and enjoy Jersey at its sunny best!

