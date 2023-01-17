The Comptroller of Revenue in Jersey issued an important Guidance Note on 11 January 2023 in relation to the payment of Land Transaction Tax (LTT).

The main points to note are:

At this stage, this guidance only applies to share transfer properties (generally, apartments or parking spaces) where LTT is payable.

Contracted price

Strictly speaking, the law required LTT to be calculated on the higher of the contracted price and the market value of the property in question. This meant for off plan sales where the market value had risen since a purchaser contracted to buy the apartment the LTT should have been based on the current market value, even if that was higher than the price they had contracted to pay.

This new guidance allows for LTT to be paid on the contracted price (even if lower than the current market value) in certain circumstances where :

The use is for domestic purposes only;

The pre-sale contract cannot be assigned by the purchaser;

There are enforceability clauses where a deposit is forfeited and/or liquidated damages are payable if the purchaser does not complete;

The contracted price was fixed and was at the time the contract was entered into at or above market value; and

The pre-sale contract was entered into on or after 1 January 2017.

Time to pay

The 2023 Budget introduced changes effective from 1 January 2023 whereby the purchaser of a property which is not the purchaser's main residence (for example a second home, buy to let or holiday home) would have to pay an additional 3% uplift in LTT (note: this 3% uplift for non-main residence properties also applies to standard freehold and flying freehold transactions where stamp duty is payable).

However, this guidance allows purchasers of share transfer apartments a grace period of 3 months to pay the additional 3% uplift in LTT where:

The property is a residential dwelling

Completion will take place between 1 January 2023 and 31 March 2023

The pre-sale contract was entered into before 17 December 2021; and

The purchaser pays the basic rate of LTT in the normal course (ie within 28 days of completion) (without the 3% uplift).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.