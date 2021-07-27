In our latest On the sofa podcast, Of Counsel Nin Ritchie and Collas Crill Compliance's Executive Director Sandra Lawrence discuss the recent judgment in Jersey in relation to LGL Trustees Limited which led to fines being imposed on them for two breaches of the Money Laundering Order.

Nin and Sandra discuss the judgment and what businesses can learn from the Court's decision in terms of risk assessment and ongoing client due diligence throughout a business relationship.

Click here to listen.

