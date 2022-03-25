Welcome to the latest Taking Stock, our sector-specific newsletter offering fresh perspectives and updates on the private equity market.

In this update, our Private Equity team looks at what's ahead for the industry this year, having set record highs in 2021, and explores how the Cayman Islands intends to tackle green washing in relation to investment funds. We review Hong Kong's updated SPAC regime, which came into effect in January 2022, and report on how a game-changing transaction could open up a raft of new opportunities for mergers and acquisitions in Jersey. Plus, our Luxembourg team earns outstanding praise for its PE work.

An ESG framework for Cayman Funds

The Cayman Islands government has announced it's working on a legislative framework for the implementation of ESG criteria for Cayman's financial services industry.

The rise and rise of private equity

The private equity industry powered through 2021, setting record highs in terms of buy-out activity and fund raising. But will this upward trajectory continue in 2022?

Snapshot: the growth of private equity and alternatives in Guernsey

Published statistics from the latest edition of Monterey Insight's Guernsey Fund Report show that private equity and venture capital funds remain the most popular product of serviced funds, together topping asset allocations with US$388.4 billion at the end of June 2021, followed by alternative investment, with asset allocations at US$60.8 billion.

Hong Kong updates listing regime for SPACs from 1 January 2022

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange recently announced the new rules to create a listing regime for special purpose acquisition companies, effective from 1 January 2022. The rules specifically relating to SPACs will fall under the new Chapter 18B of the Hong Kong listing rules. It aims to provide an alternative to the traditional IPO route.

Ogier advises Gazit on €1.45 billion acquisition in first ever take-private by way of Jersey statutory merger

Ogier has advised longstanding client Gazit Globe on its €1.45 billion acquisition of Atrium European Real Estate Limited – the first ever take-private by way of a Jersey statutory merger. The ground-breaking transaction has set a new precedent for the mergers and acquisitions of Jersey listed companies.

