Jersey Finance's Life in Finance Scheme brings together local sixth-form students with Jersey financial firms for work placement opportunities.

The Meet and Greet event is for the students and firms that have signed up for the scheme, this is a chance for students to speak to a variety of firms and select those that they wish to complete a placement with.

This year we filmed the event for the first time and spoke to firms and students that attended to get their views on the event and why it is valuable experience.

