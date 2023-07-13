Jersey:
Life In Finance Meet And Greet Video 2023
13 July 2023
Jersey Finance Limited
Jersey Finance's Life in Finance Scheme brings together
local sixth-form students with Jersey financial firms for work
placement opportunities.
The Meet and Greet event is for the students and firms that have
signed up for the scheme, this is a chance for students to speak to
a variety of firms and select those that they wish to complete a
placement with.
This year we filmed the event for the first time and spoke to
firms and students that attended to get their views on the event
and why it is valuable experience.
