EPISODE BACKGROUND

APPLEBY LET'S TALK LAW: JERSEY S03 E02

Continuing our Jersey podcast series Let's Talk Law: Jersey, Partner John Bisson gives his insight into property law on the island and what Appleby has to offer. John's expertise is second to none, having been at the firm for 51 years, as he discusses the future of commercial and residential property and why Jersey is a great market to invest in. This is the first of three episodes led by John.

