Jersey:
Podcast: Why Appleby For Property – John Bisson, Part 1
EPISODE BACKGROUND
APPLEBY LET'S TALK LAW: JERSEY S03 E02
Continuing our Jersey podcast series Let's Talk Law: Jersey,
Partner John Bisson gives his
insight into property law on the island and what Appleby has to
offer. John's expertise is second to none, having been at the
firm for 51 years, as he discusses the future of commercial and
residential property and why Jersey is a great market to invest in.
This is the first of three episodes led by John.
