Jersey's funds sector is a leader in Shari'a-compliant asset management. The jurisdiction is a preferred domicile for developed asset classes, such as real estate, private equity, commodity, and equity, for Shari'a-compliant fund mandates. Funds in Jersey are regulated depending on the type of investors they have and whether they are closed or open-ended funds. Sophisticated or institutional investors are subject to a lighter touch regulatory framework, provided that the offer document clearly outlines the risks involved in the fund.

Establishing Shari'a-compliant fund-like structures

Establishing a Shari'a-compliant fund-like structure in Jersey is a very flexible process and can be done using any of the legal structures available for the establishment of investment funds, including a limited company, protected/ incorporated cell company, unit trust, or limited partnership. All funds in Jersey, including Shariah-compliant funds, are taxed at 0%.

Shari'a Supervisory Board (SSB)

The necessity to appoint a Shari'a Supervisory Board (SSB) to provide guidance regarding Shari'a considerations and compliance is a process which Jersey is highly experienced in. Several Shari'a-compliant funds have been established in Jersey, from set up and administration to audit. Jersey's local professionals are experienced in the specific requirements of the SSB, including the preparations leading up to issue of the fatwa and the requirement for ongoing advice on the monitoring of the Shariah-compliance of the structure. In Jersey, there are legal, administrative, and accounting experts who understand and embrace the role of the SSB and can tailor the structuring of a fund in line with complex requirements.

Capital market products

Jersey's finance industry has an established reputation for corporate structuring, and especially special purpose vehicles (SPVs) used for a variety of purposes, including the acquisition of real estate assets in the UK, Europe and the USA. Shari'a scholars have deemed the use of independent SPVs acceptable, enabling Jersey entities to be used successfully to facilitate Sukuk structures. Jersey-based SPVs have been used in connection with a wide variety of Shari'a-compliant capital markets transactions. These have included structures established for the purpose of making off-balance sheet investments and securitising assets.

A variety of legal vehicles areavailable including:

A Jersey incorporated company typically used for Sukuk issuance

A limited partnership issuing partnership interests

A trust, such as the well-known Jersey property unit trust

Real estate structures using companies, limited partnerships or JPUTs

Corporate SPVs

A Jersey company, often used in a Shari'a-compliant transaction, can be incorporated in less than 24 hours, providing all required information is supplied.

Jersey Private Fund (JPF)

Launched in 2017, the JPF structure is tailored for use by sophisticated investors and offers high levels of flexibility, fast-track authorization and lighter touch ongoing regulatory requirements. It is frequently used for real estate and other asset class structures, enabling small pools of assets to be acquired by larger numbers of investors. The JPF like other Jersey based structures, both incorporated and unincorporated, can be utilised by Shari'a-compliant investors for investments in all types of assets globally.

Regulatory provisions

Regulation/supervision of Sukuk issues and other Shari'a-compliant products is provided by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC). The JFSC is familiar with Shari'a-compliant products and they are processed in the same manner as other securities, as Jersey's laws are broad enough to permit the issue of all types of Shariah-compliant instruments.

Private trust companies

A private trust company (PTC) acts as trustee of the family trust (or trusts) and the directors of the PTC could include members of the family and/or their close advisors, together with professional trustees. The PTC will often be advised by a family council or similar body. PTCs are increasingly being used by high net worth private clients, who prefer to establish their own PTC to act as the trustee of their family trusts, rather than transferring assets to a professional trustee company.

Shariah-compliant private wealth management - Jersey trusts and foundations