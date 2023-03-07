The final few months of the year are always a busy time for us at Jersey Finance, and this year is no exception, from our highly successful flagship private wealth conferences in London and Dubai, to roadshows in the US and South Africa, with many more events in between.

Our London private wealth conference this year had the theme of 'Change, Challenge, and Opportunity' with sustainability, technology, and the 'human side' of private wealth among the topics discussed by panellists and guest speakers. Meanwhile, this event in Dubai focussed on the changing landscape in the GCC for family businesses, governance and succession – issues that resonate so widely around the Gulf region.

In addition to this event, our Business Development Directors based in our Dubai Regional Hub office, have held events across the region, including Women in Leadership events in Jeddah, Doha and Dubai, a family business focussed conference in Saudi Arabia, and an event aimed at the Kuwait-based professional advisory community and family offices.

In the US, we held our inaugural roadshow, following events in New York, where we opened our office in 2019. For the first time, we travelled outside our US 'home' city with a series of events in Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco. The US is a major growth market for our thriving funds sector, and this gave us the opportunity to show how Jersey can support issues that affect US alternative investment fund managers and corporates, such as access to Europe for US fund managers and the sunset of reverse solicitation; corporate securitization; enhancements to Jersey's limited partnerships law; and the future of double taxation agreements.

As I write this blog, preparations are in full swing for our South Africa roadshow. Between this and our Nairobi roadshow in the Spring, our activity on the ground in Africa this year is providing a flavour of just how Jersey is diversifying its proposition for supporting inbound and outbound investment to the continent, often in surprising and innovative ways. It's very much a two-way relationship, enabling African investors to realise their global ambitions, while also facilitating growing amounts of capital into a continent that continues to offer amazing potential.

As you can see, Jersey as an IFC truly does have a global footprint, which continues to grow. This brings me on to an exciting announcement we recently made, that Jersey Finance is stepping up our presence in Singapore and surrounding South East Asia region with the recruitment of a dedicated Business Development Director, Yiow Chong Tan.

With around half of all new finance business Jersey generates now originating from regions other than Europe, it's important we build on that momentum and Yiow will support us by identifying and fostering business opportunities, supporting our strategic aim of broadening the scope of our international activity in key overseas markets.

Given the global nature of our programme of activity, I hope that you have had the opportunity to join us in some form, be it at events or via private meetings, over the course of 2022.

As always at this time of year, we are working hard on our plans for the coming year, to ensure we continue to grow these global relationships, and connect with our partners, clients and contacts, old and new across each of our key markets and will be in touch early in 2023 with information about our upcoming plans. In the meantime, please do contact us at any time if you would like to learn more about Jersey or the Member firms we represent.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.