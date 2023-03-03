Since the introduction of the Foundations (Jersey) Law 2009, more than 400 Jersey Foundations have been established. A Jersey Foundation in overview

Jersey Foundations are unique and do not have an exact equivalent in other jurisdictions but do offer certain benefits of traditional companies and trusts, whilst being constructed to eliminate some of the key constraints. It is similar to a company in that it has separate legal personality and has a Council to administer its business, just like a board of directors. Unlike a company, a Foundation does not have shareholders and contrary to the position of a trust, there are no beneficiaries who have an interest in the Foundation's assets or who are owed a fiduciary duty. Consequently, a Foundation does not have any owners and is regarded as an 'orphan entity'.

What are they used for?

Private wealth management structures/philanthropy

Over a third of those established so far are understood to have charitable purposes Asset protection/succession planning

Families can use Foundations to ring-fence certain assets, avoid forced heirship rules or succession challenges and make provision for how family wealth should be disseminated Maintenance of corporate control

Family businesses are often led by elder members of the family and it can be beneficial for succession planning purposes to ensure the continuity of the family businesses that they be held by independent vehicles, such as a Foundation Ownership of private trust companies

As an alternative structure to family businesses being owned and directly held in a Foundation, the Foundation could instead own the shares in an SPV trustee company ("PTC") which would, in turn, own the family businesses through a conventional trust arrangement. This may also assist with the tax status of the PTC Separate ownership

The Foundation is a useful option as an 'orphan' entity for structures that require an SPV with no connected ownership, including securitisation. Foundations are also registered and identifiable where required for third party certainty (as opposed to trusts which are unregistered) Pensions/employee benefits

The benefit of a Foundation in this area can be the ability to own assets in its own name but also not have to overlay trusts concepts to the holding of assets and beneficiaries Download : Jersey Foundations

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.