Jersey:
We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast – Annual Global Fund Finance Symposium With Jeff Johnston Of The Fund Finance Association
With the Global Fund Finance Symposium in Miami a week away, we
talk to Fund Finance Association Chair Jeff Johnston about what to
expect from the year's biggest event for the Fund Finance
sector. Group partner Julia Keppe and senior associate Alice Wight
from Walkers' Banking & Finance team look ahead to the
event – now in its 12th year - and run through the
key issues and trends impacting investors, fund managers, bankers
and lawyers in the sector.
