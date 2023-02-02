With the Global Fund Finance Symposium in Miami a week away, we talk to Fund Finance Association Chair Jeff Johnston about what to expect from the year's biggest event for the Fund Finance sector. Group partner Julia Keppe and senior associate Alice Wight from Walkers' Banking & Finance team look ahead to the event – now in its 12th year - and run through the key issues and trends impacting investors, fund managers, bankers and lawyers in the sector.

You can listen to the episode below.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Amazon Music and Audible

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Spotify Podcasts

You can subscribe to We Talk Banking & Finance on your usual podcast platform.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.