For alternative investment fund (AIF) promoters looking to domicile and market their AIF in Europe, outsourcing core alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) functions to a provider of third-party management company (ManCo) and AIFM services is a quick, cost effective and compliant route to cross-border distribution.

Luxembourg, and more recently Ireland, are viewed as the locations of choice for AIFs wishing to distribute across Europe. Both jurisdictions have experienced exponential growth in demand for AIFs in recent years.

The CAGR of AUM with third-party Irish AIFMs increased 45% between 2018 and 2020 (Monterey, PwC) and PwC forecasts this to grow 14.2% on average per annum until 2025. Whilst in Luxembourg the AUM of its funds grew 12.6% in the year to January 2022.

The key drivers for this growth are both jurisdictions' ease of doing business, range of fund structuring offerings, and their sophisticated fund services sector.

Strong growth has made the EU AIF market increasingly competitive and regulatory scrutiny over fund governance has intensified. The implementation of the Alternative Investment Fund Management Directive (AIFMD) in 2013 placed a significant administrative burden on AIFs and many alternative investment managers have appointed third-party ManCos as a result.

ManCos shoulder the bulk of the administrative burden of AIFMD compliance - such as the organisation of a compliant portfolio, risk management and overall oversight setup. This provides a number of benefits for the promoter of the AIF:

Optimises capital raising: by accessing the AIFM's marketing passport, the promoter obtains an efficient route to distribution within the entire EU, through a single point of contact. The AIFM makes the application in its home member state and once the local regulator has approved, notifications are sent to its counterparties in the targeted EU countries and distribution may formally commence from that point onwards. There is no further interaction with the local regulators. Note that AIF promoters can no longer pre-market their fund, their investment strategies or investment ideas to get a sense of investor appetite without a notification to relevant regulators. [Find out more about the new AIF pre-marketing rules and how Ocorian can help here.]

As the alternative assets industry continues to evolve, sophisticated and experienced AIFMs are ideally placed to provide the operational efficiencies managers need to remain competitive.

