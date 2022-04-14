ARTICLE

According to the latest figures released by the Jersey Financial Services Commission and Jersey Finance, more alternative investment funds (AIFs) are being marketed to EU investors through Jersey using National Private Placement Regimes (NPPRs) than ever before.

Figures for the period ending 31 December 2021 show there are now 374 alternative investment funds (including private equity, venture capital, real estate and infrastructure) being marketed into the EU through Jersey via NPPRs – a rise of 9% over the past six months, and 47% over the past five years.

Additionally, the data shows there are now 201 Jersey-registered alternative managers (AIFMs) marketing their funds into the EU through private placement – a growth of 2% since 30 June 2021, and 58% since December 2016.

