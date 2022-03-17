Download the infographic version of our At A Glance Guide to Ogier Global outsourced support for fund managers here.

The regulatory demands on small and medium size fund managers are ever growing, as are the reporting requirements for the funds they manage. Ogier's corporate administration business, Ogier Global supports fund managers by fulfillng these obligations, allowing fund managers the space they need to concentrate on adding value for their investors.

5 things to know about Ogier Global fund manager outsourcing

Financial and tax reporting

Ogier Global's experienced team of accountants can assist with all aspects of financial reporting, UK tax reporting (NRL, CT and VAT) and financial covenant reporting

Corporate support

Ogier Global's specialist team of company secretary professionals can assist with board support, maintenance of statutory records, governance, cash management and management functions

Regulatory compliance

Ogier Global supports fund managers with investor KYC, compliance officers, AEOI (FATCA/CRS), CbCr, GDPR, economic substance, MDR, DAC6 and much more

Horizon monitoring

With an everchanging regulatory landscape, you can be safe in the knowledge that Ogier Global will keep you informed and guide you through the complexities of new and emerging regulatory changes

ESG and Sustainable Investment Consulting

Our dedicated SI Consulting practice supports fund managers on their ESG journey, from conducting regulatory health checks, preparing for regulations such as the EU SFDR to policy development, portfolio integration and risk management. We also provide board training in climate-related risks and access to online training tools such as ESG Align

5 things to know about Ogier Global

Ogier Global offers borderless corporate administration services from our international finance hubs across the globe, covering all time zones

Our highly experienced and responsive team of technical experts work with some of the most highly reputed small and medium size fund managers across the globe

Our team is comprised of industry specific experts to ensure we speak our clients' language and offer unique industry insights

Our clients have access to practical legal advice on BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Jersey and Luxembourg law covering everything from fund setup to manager relocation

Supported by market-leading technology, our interactive client service portal, Ogier Connect, gives fund managers and investors real time access to statutory information and documents

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.