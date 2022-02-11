We Talk Banking & Finance is the new bi-weekly podcast from Walkers in which lawyers from our international banking team discuss the latest themes and trends in offshore finance with industry experts.

In the run-up to the Global Fund Finance Symposium in Miami, we are delighted to be joined for this We Talk Banking & Finance episode by Mike Mascia, the head of Cadwalader's Fund Finance practice. Mike is co-founder of the Funds Finance Association, founder of Fund Finance Friday and a regular Contributing Editor of the Pink Book - in this episode he looks ahead to Miami and talks about themes and trends in the market with Senior Counsel Julia Keppe and Associate Alice Wight from Walkers' Global Fund Finance Practice Group.

You can listen to the episode below.

