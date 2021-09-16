ARTICLE

Ogier's cross-jurisdictional fund finance team has experts located in our Cayman Islands, BVI, Guernsey, Jersey, Hong Kong and Luxembourg offices. The global fund finance market has shown much resilience over the last 18 months and as we head into the last few months of 2021, our team offer their thoughts and insights on what we are seeing in each of our regions.

Cayman

Private Funds Act: A lot has been written about the Private Funds Act ( PFA ) since it was implemented at the start of 2020. On a practical level, PFA covenant language has, for the most part, settled down and "market standard" positions have emerged. The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ( CIMA ) continues to process PFA registrations efficiently and CIMA's website is regularly updated to demonstrate evidence of registration. In the six months to the end of June,1,125 private funds were registered with CIMA taking the total number of private funds that are registered to 13,820.

We have seen an increase in deals where closed-ended funds are structured with investors funding a proportion of their commitment with a debt commitment, which when called is evidenced in the form of a note or debt advance. Alternative lenders : We have started to see an uptick in alternative lenders to funds, particularly in relation to NAV financings to funds focused on real estate. This is a trend that we see continuing particularly for transactions and opportunities that fall outside the more conventional credit parameters and risk appetite of the commercial banks. In our experience, alternative lenders have been able to benefit from their relationships with sponsors and industry knowledge. They are also able to provide more tailored solutions for a yield that is commensurate with risk.

On the hedge fund side, we have seen a fair amount of activity in the fund of fund space with financings based on the NAV of the eligible investments portfolio. These have taken a number of forms, including credit facilities, note purchase agreements and derivative transactions. Exempted limited partnership formation: The Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership (ELP) has a variety of uses and, as many will be aware, is the vehicle of choice for closed-ended funds in Cayman. As of the end of 2020, the total number of active ELPs reached a record 31,144 and ELP formations have continued to increase this year. In the first half of 2021 an additional 2,836 ELPs were formed – this represents the highest number of ELP formations in the first six months of a calendar year and is a 28% increase on formations from the first six months of 2020.

BVI

Private Investments Funds: Like the Cayman Islands, BVI enacted legislation at the start of 2020 in order to regulate close-ended fund structures – such in-scope funds being "Private Investment Funds" (PIFs). The licensing process for PIFs continues to run smoothly. From a structuring perspective, we have begun to see BVI being utilised more frequently by investment managers as the venue for the formation of their co-investment vehicles given that for an entity to fall within the definition of a PIF one of the purposes of its establishment must be "diversification of risk", which means that co-investment vehicles intended to invest into a single asset are not required to register in BVI as a PIF, when they would, if structured in Cayman, be required to be registered in Cayman as a private fund.

Guernsey

Security: Whilst a typical subscription facility security package in Guernsey consists of the usual security over capital call rights and the account(s) into which capital contributions are deposited, we have recently advised on fund finance transactions where alternative security packages have been put in place, which are, in some instances, novel in Guernsey. Some examples include:

security over distribution rights arising under the fund's limited partnership documents, coupled with a contractual ability for the lender to be registered as a limited partner of the fund should it so require; and cascading capital call security granted by each entity in a fund structure to secure the capital contribution that each entity has committed to its underlying fund, with the ultimate beneficiary (and borrower) of such security then assigning all security interests to the lender as security for the loan monies.

Investor notices : Post Abraaj, lenders appear to be increasingly adamant about investors being notified individually of the creation of capital call security. Where a corporate administrator has been appointed under a fund's limited partnership agreement to legally accept notices on behalf of investors, lenders still require notices to be served on each investor individually. Often an acceptable approach is for a notice to be delivered to the corporate administrator acting for and on behalf of each investor and the general partner of the fund to upload the investor notice to the fund's investor portal, and to then provide the lender with evidence or confirmation that this has been done.

Hong Kong

Resilience : Fund finance facilities have again demonstrated, through the toughest of environments, their sound credentials. The last few years have seen an increasing number of lenders (from international, regional and local banks) entering the market and we expect this trend to continue as a result. Private debt looks set to take capture a larger portion of the Asia Pacific loan market in the next few years and we are already seeing interest from direct-lending funds entering the subscription facility market.

Jersey

Single investor strength : We have seen a number of instances of lender credit approval focusing on the strength of a single investor (in a multi investor fund) sometimes supported with an investor letter and, as a result, those lenders have had to navigate capital call mechanics (which generally only contemplate pro rata calls across all investors instead of discretionary calls against selected investors) in the context of capital call security accordingly.

Luxembourg

Security : It is now generally accepted market practice in Luxembourg to require either standalone or, as is usually the case, parallel Luxembourg law governed security over the capital call rights of a Luxembourg fund in respect of its investors. Having a Luxembourg law security agreement in the form of a Luxembourg law pledge is necessary to provide protection to the lender in case of enforcement, allowing the lender to enforce the Luxembourg pledge in Luxembourg while pursuing traditional avenues of enforcement pursuant to the US or English law governed loan documents.

