We have recently produced a podcast focused on the Funds industry entitled "Offshore Intelligence – Funds in demand".

In this podcast James Gaudin shares insights into how the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and COVID 19 have impacted the Funds industry from a legal and finance perspective

For this podcast we were joined by Samantha Hutchinson, Partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP and Emily Rose, Director of Global Fund Banking at Silicon Valley Bank and our podcast was expertly hosted by Dominic Carman of Reports Legal.

Our panel discussion focused on how the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and COVID 19 have impacted the Funds industry from a legal and finance perspective. The panel shared their views in relation to the impact of market uncertainty for UK and European funds, their experience in relation to the activities of first-time fund managers as well as venture funds and their observations relating to US investors coming into Europe.

Our Fund Finance team are experts in advising banks and finance providers in the development of sophisticated financing solutions. The team are globally recognised as leaders in the fund finance sector and have advised on a variety of different financing structures involving funds that have ranged from a hundred million to billions of dollars in subscribed investor commitments. Our global presence enables us to provide timely and comprehensive legal advice at the times most critical to our clients.

Listen to the podcast here. (Listening time is 27 minutes.)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.