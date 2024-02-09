In our first episode of 2024, Tom Speller, Managing Director and
Head of European Funds at KBRA, takes some time out to speak with
Zoë Hallam and Julia Keppe, co-heads of the Walkers'
Channel Islands fund finance practice. His insights into the
increased prevalence of ratings in both Europe and the US and
across the full fund finance product spectrum, as well as the key
drivers behind this trend, are worth a listen.
You can listen to the episode below.
Listen on Amazon Music and Audible
