In our first episode of 2024, Tom Speller, Managing Director and Head of European Funds at KBRA, takes some time out to speak with Zoë Hallam and Julia Keppe, co-heads of the Walkers' Channel Islands fund finance practice. His insights into the increased prevalence of ratings in both Europe and the US and across the full fund finance product spectrum, as well as the key drivers behind this trend, are worth a listen.



You can listen to the episode below.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Amazon Music and Audible

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Spotify Podcasts

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.