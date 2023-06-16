Planning is key to a successful fund migration.

6 tips to ensure a successful migration to a new third-party administrator:

1. Audit your existing providers

Establish the parameters of the transition – which services and funds do you want to switch?

2. Research your incumbent fund administrator's notice periods

Ensure you have all the contact details and information they need to cooperate effectively with your new provider.

3. Research and shortlist new providers

Prepare a list of questions for them that covers any challenges that are unique to your company. Your due diligence should include a review of your new provider's migration process. The onboarding team should be able to tell you how they will deal with any specific challenges you foresee.

4. Select a provider that will do the heavy lifting

Carefully selecting your provider with a dedicated solution and onboarding team will take pressure off you to meet the agreed timeframe.

5. Create a plan

With the lead client director from your new fund administrator, create a plan with clear target dates, expectations and contingencies for each stage.

6. Communicate

Ensure your team understands what the transition will involve across all jurisdictions and schedule time for handover sessions and training.

