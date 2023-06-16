One of Ocorian's biggest sources of new business is migrations from competitor providers.

Why are fund managers switching their fund administration to Ocorian?

Typically we see fund managers switching their fund administration for four main reasons:

1. Dedicated onboarding and solutions team

Migrations are a core part of Ocorian's business and a key driver of our growth and success.?Migrations can be challenging, so we have built a dedicated onboarding and solutions team. Our team comprises experts from all areas of the business working together across jurisdictions to ensure your onboarding goes smoothly. The team plans every aspect of your migration from start to finish, including the backfilling of historic data. Our solutions team ensures that you receive regular updates on the progress of your migration and have all the information you need on key performance indicators to reassure your investors. Crucially, our solutions team works closely with our client-facing team to ensure a smooth handover when your onboarding is complete.

2. A strong track record of successful migrations

Ocorian has a strong track record of successful migrations. In 2022 alone, the onboarding and solutions team successfully completed over 40 migrations from our competitors.

3. Advanced technology

Ocorian offers a single golden source of data using the latest eFront technology and is one of the biggest licensees of eFront in the market. All our functions are centralised in one system, enabling us to run the same reporting across multi-domiciled funds. We have invested heavily in our technology platform to maximise automation while keeping it flexible enough to accept the latest upgrades with new functionality to further drive automation and efficiencies. This means we are always working with the most up-to-date version of eFront. Thanks to our investment in technology, everything runs through a single system, and most bookkeeping functions are carried out as a by-product of our system usage. This allows our team to concentrate on quality control and analysis.

4. Excellence at a competitive price

All our teams are based in fund centres, where we have access to staff with specific experience in the unique discipline of fund accounting. We are able to offer you a competitive price for the fund accounting excellence this brings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.