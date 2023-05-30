Jersey:
Sharpening Borders: How Domicile Boundaries Are Shifting For The Private Funds Industry (Podcast)
30 May 2023
Jersey Finance Limited
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Jersey Finance's Head of Funds Elliot Refson and Americas
Lead Philip Pirecki recently took part in this podcast produced by
Private Equity International.
Amid increasing regulatory impacts on private funds activities,
the issue of where to domicile a fund is becoming ever more
complicated for US fund managers. Challenges around cross-border
capital efficiency are sharpening the lines between jurisdictions
in a way that can create headaches for US firms looking to domicile
internationally.
In this podcast, Elliot and Philip consider how evolving
regulation is impacting fund domiciliation decisions:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Jersey
Jersey Private Funds & The Middle East
Ocorian
Over the course of the last few years, Ocorian's award-wining Family Office team has seen the demand from family offices for fund solutions grow significantly.
Malta Country Analysis Report
Finance Malta
Malta is a small island nation located in the Mediterranean Sea. The country is known for its rich history, beautiful beaches, and historic architecture.
BVI Annual Return
Walkers
The BVI Business Companies Act (as amended) (the "Act") introduced the requirement for BVI companies to file an annual return (otherwise known as a financial return)...