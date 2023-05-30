Jersey Finance's Head of Funds Elliot Refson and Americas Lead Philip Pirecki recently took part in this podcast produced by Private Equity International.

Amid increasing regulatory impacts on private funds activities, the issue of where to domicile a fund is becoming ever more complicated for US fund managers. Challenges around cross-border capital efficiency are sharpening the lines between jurisdictions in a way that can create headaches for US firms looking to domicile internationally.

In this podcast, Elliot and Philip consider how evolving regulation is impacting fund domiciliation decisions:

