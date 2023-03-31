More than 5,000 investors worldwide are signatories to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the numbers are growing worldwide. The PRI are based on six core principles and comprised of 12 modules of mandatory and voluntary indicators. Pension funds make up to 50% of the signatories followed by insurers, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Are you ready for PRI reporting or considering becoming a signatory?

The PRI issued significant updates to the reporting framework for signatories. The requirements have been revised and designed to reflect feedback from PRI signatories and emerging themes across responsible investment.

The next reporting cycle will open in mid-May 2023 and will run until mid-August. All current PRI signatories must report on their activities by filling in PRI's reporting modules in 2023. No late submissions will be accepted.

How can Sustainable Investment Consulting help?

We support our clients to navigate ESG goals and reporting requirements such as PRI.

For current signatories, we can assist you on your PRI journey by helping you to:

understand what information you need to report for each of the 12 modules

collect and review data for submission and recommend areas for improvement

translate policy statements into investment actions

conduct an independent review of your PRI responses

run an audit of RI process and/or data

For new signatories, Ogier can provide pre-sign up services, including:

health check to identify your eligibility and readiness against the PRI Minimum Requirements

internal readiness check against core indicators

engagement with PRI on your behalf

implementation of the PRI Minimum Requirements

grace period implementation service

report drafting and finalisation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.