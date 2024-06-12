The challenges facing US investment managers in the current climate, and the opportunities in raising capital overseas, are explored in an episode of Jersey Finance's 'Jersey Heard' podcast series.
The episode provides exclusive insights from a thought-provoking roundtable event hosted by Jersey Finance in collaboration with IFI Global and held at the Cornell Club in New York.
Attended by experts in investment management, law and key services, the roundtable was hosted by Simon Osborn, CEO of IFI Global, and the participants were:
- Marta Ciemiega, Business Development Director, Crestbridge
- Guy Dominy, Chief Commercial Officer, Ogier
- Ian Flavell, Head of Americas Advisory, Rede Partners LLP
- Ashley Groves, CEO and Founder, Deaglo
- Jake Heyka, Associate, Schulte Roth & Zabel
- Philip Pirecki, Americas Lead, Jersey Finance
- Elliot Refson, Head of Funds, Jersey Finance
- Jay Remillard, Managing Director – Asset, CP Capital
- Nina Varughese, Partner, Perkins Coie LLP
The episode features highlights from the informative discussion at the event. The topics covered are complex, but they provide excellent insight.
Listen to the podcast now: US Investment Managers: Exploring International Markets
You might also be interested to read this article: Navigating Overseas Markets: US Managers Fundraising Abroad.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.