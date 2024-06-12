The challenges facing US investment managers in the current climate, and the opportunities in raising capital overseas, are explored in an episode of Jersey Finance's 'Jersey Heard' podcast series.

The episode provides exclusive insights from a thought-provoking roundtable event hosted by Jersey Finance in collaboration with IFI Global and held at the Cornell Club in New York.

Attended by experts in investment management, law and key services, the roundtable was hosted by Simon Osborn, CEO of IFI Global, and the participants were:

Marta Ciemiega, Business Development Director, Crestbridge

Guy Dominy, Chief Commercial Officer, Ogier

Ian Flavell, Head of Americas Advisory, Rede Partners LLP

Ashley Groves, CEO and Founder, Deaglo

Jake Heyka, Associate, Schulte Roth & Zabel

Philip Pirecki, Americas Lead, Jersey Finance

Elliot Refson, Head of Funds, Jersey Finance

Jay Remillard, Managing Director – Asset, CP Capital

Nina Varughese, Partner, Perkins Coie LLP

The episode features highlights from the informative discussion at the event. The topics covered are complex, but they provide excellent insight.

Listen to the podcast now: US Investment Managers: Exploring International Markets

You might also be interested to read this article: Navigating Overseas Markets: US Managers Fundraising Abroad.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.