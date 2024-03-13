Following the latest Financial Action Task Force (FATF) statements, which includes placing Kenya on the 'grey list', and the JFSC industry update of 26 February 2024,

Baker Regulatory Services Limited is uniquely well placed to assist and support Jersey based supervised persons in managing their exposure to Kenyan clients.

We have substantial experience in dealing with historical asset recovery scenarios where the Kenyan authorities have recovered assets in Jersey, being the proceeds of bribery and/or corruption in Kenya. In addition, we are currently engaged in a large multinational project, in which we are providing financial crime related training to law enforcement agencies in several jurisdictions, which includes Kenya.

