Charlotte's relationship with Walkers started back in 2020 when she was accepted onto the Walkers Jersey bursary programme.

She shares a bit of her journey from law student to associate in the Investment Funds & Corporate practice group at Walkers in the following interview.

Q: Tell us about your journey with Walkers

A: I applied for the Walkers Bursary scheme when I was in my third year at Exeter University. The firm supported me through to the end of my studies by providing financial support, paid work experience, and invaluable career support and advice. At the end of my studies, I joined Walkers full-time to qualify as a Solicitor of England & Wales via the SQE route. Having completed my two years of qualifying work experience with Walkers, and thankfully passing the exams required as part of the SQE, I was admitted as a Solicitor in October last year. I am very much enjoying getting started in my new role as an associate in the Investment Funds and Corporate practice group.

Q: What did you know about the firm before you joined?

A: I had been researching the law firms in Jersey with a bursary offering to start building relationships with firms in Jersey and to get a real practical sense of what life was like in private practice. The thing that stood out for me was that Walkers was an international firm with a presence both within and outside of Jersey.

Q: Tell us about your experience as a Bursary Student with Walkers

A: The financial assistance throughout my legal studies was hugely helpful, but what I especially valued was the support the firm provided. The lawyers at Walkers really took the time to offer me support and check in with me. The advice provided as part of the bursary scheme has turned out to be really helpful career advice which has guided me through the start of my legal career.

Q: Tell us about the SQE route you took to qualifying as an English Solicitor.

A: Most of my two years' qualifying work experience with Walkers was with the Investment Funds and Corporate practice group, where I worked on a variety of matters – so everything from M&A to fund launches, and advisory work to advice on new regulatory issues. The SQE route, where you qualify through a combination of work experience and exams, was a relatively new process when I started my qualifying work experience, but Walkers supported me throughout.

Q: How have you found the connection with other offices?

A: It's one of the things that really stands out. We have regular joint team meetings with lawyers in London and Guernsey, we have shared business plans, and I have also worked on some cross-jurisdiction matters with our team in the British Virgin Islands. There's a great connection between the offices.

Q: What has it been like working alongside former trainees in other parts of the business?

A: A big thing for me was that across the firm globally, there are former trainees in the partnership, so you can see that the firm values the programme and the people in it. That hasn't happened in Jersey yet but it's good to know that the firm sees a pathway from being a student right to the top of the business.

Q: Why Walkers – why does the culture work for you?

A: It's a very supportive and collaborative place – people have definitely taken the time to get to know each other, to help out and to offer support. It's also very active on the social side of things, both with clients and intermediaries, and with internal events across the legal practice groups and business services teams.

Q: What are your ambitions?

A: Currently my plan is to settle in and get started in my role as an associate and my aim is to continue to progress, grow with the firm, and build my career at Walkers.

Q: What is the biggest matter you've worked on?

I was part of the team that advised Kingboard Holdings on the purchase of London office development called 2 London Wall Place, for £302 million. It was a good example of the kind of work we do. We worked closely with the other practice groups in Jersey, including the Banking & Finance team, and also with our London offices on the BVI side. It was good to collaborate with new people in the business.

Q: What advice would you give to other trainees / students?

A: I'd say two things: firstly, make sure the firm is the right fit for you in terms of the culture, what they focus on, and how all of that aligns with your ambitions; secondly, the two years will pass quickly, so make sure to enjoy it.

