In this episode, we look at the client relationship from all sides in the context of a transaction, and we have some very special guests. Walkers' Banking & Finance group partner Julia Keppe and Cadwalader Finance associate Carla Pilcher talk to Julia Mandich, assistant general counsel at Barings, focusing on the priorities and pressures from their different perspectives. The trio discuss the dynamic between a client, instructing counsel and local counsel, and how all sides can better understand the motivating factors and build stronger relationships.

You can listen to the episode below.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Amazon Music and Audible

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Spotify Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.