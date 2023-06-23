Jersey:
Your Future In Finance: Podcast Mini-Series (Podcast)
23 June 2023
Jersey Finance Limited
Our new Careers and Skills Podcast Mini-Series explores
the different aspects of working in Jersey's financial services
industry. We speak to various people from different backgrounds to
dispel myths and to help change attitudes that young Islanders
might have about Jersey's biggest sector.
Episode One – Skills Jersey,
In this episode, Karolina Pilcher is joined by two careers
advisors at Skills Jersey, Sarah Grassini and Emma Oxenham, to
discuss what young islanders think about the finance industry.
