Our new Careers and Skills Podcast Mini-Series explores the different aspects of working in Jersey's financial services industry. We speak to various people from different backgrounds to dispel myths and to help change attitudes that young Islanders might have about Jersey's biggest sector.

Episode One – Skills Jersey,

In this episode, Karolina Pilcher is joined by two careers advisors at Skills Jersey, Sarah Grassini and Emma Oxenham, to discuss what young islanders think about the finance industry.

