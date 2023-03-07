ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our Rising Star in Accountancy this year was Leo Rodrigues from Langham Hall. We caught up with Leo to discuss why he chose a career in finance after college, how he has grown his professional skills and how he felt about winning after being shortlisted for a second time.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.