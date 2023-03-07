Jersey:
Episode One – Rising Stars 2022 Operations And Secretarial Winner – Rosa Micheljump (Podcast)
07 March 2023
Jersey Finance Limited
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
We spoke to Rosa Micheljump, this year's Operations and
Secretarial Rising Star, about winning the award, his role in
operations and how he started his career in finance.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Jersey
Guernsey Funds: An Overview
Carey Olsen
The finance industry in Guernsey began over 50 years ago, developing from humble beginnings to become the major international offshore finance centre it is today.
Leading By Example: Kellyann Ozouf
Collas Crill
Partner and Head of International Private Client and Trusts in Jersey Kellyann Ozouf has been interviewed in Gallery magazine for its Women in Business feature.
SFDR And EU Taxonomy – The Latest Developments
Ogier
In this briefing, we summarise the latest developments related to Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), its supplementing Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) and the Taxonomy Regulation (TR).