One year on from the launch of Jersey's sustainable finance strategy and vision, we held a week-long series of events focussing on sustainable finance and Jersey's journey towards a sustainable future.
Building on the success of Jersey Finance's popular Fintech Demo Days, the week saw the first demo session aimed at showcasing Jersey-based innovation in the sustainable finance and corporate sustainability space. Featuring exciting new tech-driven solutions like Uniti, this event gave our Members the opportunity to hear from ESG innovators as they demonstrate their services or products, helping to support a thriving local sustainability ecosystem.
Watch a short video from each of our event partners highlighting their products and services.
Download:
Sustainable Finance Innovation In Jersey
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.