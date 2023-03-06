ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

One year on from the launch of Jersey's sustainable finance strategy and vision, we held a week-long series of events focussing on sustainable finance and Jersey's journey towards a sustainable future.

Building on the success of Jersey Finance's popular Fintech Demo Days, the week saw the first demo session aimed at showcasing Jersey-based innovation in the sustainable finance and corporate sustainability space. Featuring exciting new tech-driven solutions like Uniti, this event gave our Members the opportunity to hear from ESG innovators as they demonstrate their services or products, helping to support a thriving local sustainability ecosystem.

Watch a short video from each of our event partners highlighting their products and services.

Download:

Sustainable Finance Innovation In Jersey

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.