Hear their reflections on what was achieved in 2022 including our 60th Anniversary Dinner, where together we celebrated with those who have made a significant contribution to Jersey's finance industry, and we raised more than £60,000 for the Jersey Association of Charities.

2022 was also a big year for events, as it saw us return to some sort of normality. We had the highest numbers yet at our London and Dubai, live, Private Wealth Conferences. The team also went across the pond on our US Roadshow, which saw us host events in Chicago, San Francisco, and Miami. We also hosted several events for our South Africa Roadshow, which focussed on private wealth, funds, and sustainable finance.

In the podcast, Amy and Joe also point out a few exciting initiatives planned for 2023, including the launch of our Singapore presence, the release of our Jersey Finance app, preparation for our new Four-Year plan, MONEYVAL and a shake-up of our FinTech demo day. They also go into more detail about the work the team will be doing as a part of the World Alliance of International Finance Centres.

