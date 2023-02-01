Jersey:
We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast – ESG Trends And Themes With Bradley Davidson, Climate & ESG Lead For RBS International
ESG remains a hot topic in finance – for this episode we
welcome back Bradley Davidson, Climate & ESG Lead at RBS
International, to explore the factors influencing sustainable
financing, including regulation, reporting and investor
behaviour.
Bradley joined us in our first season for a similar discussion
– in this episode, Group Partner Julia Keppe and Senior
Associate Alice Wight discuss how things have moved on in the last
12 months, and how the direction of travel has changed.
You can listen to the episode below.
