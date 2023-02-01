ESG remains a hot topic in finance – for this episode we welcome back Bradley Davidson, Climate & ESG Lead at RBS International, to explore the factors influencing sustainable financing, including regulation, reporting and investor behaviour.

Bradley joined us in our first season for a similar discussion – in this episode, Group Partner Julia Keppe and Senior Associate Alice Wight discuss how things have moved on in the last 12 months, and how the direction of travel has changed.

