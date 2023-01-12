View our Point of Change Private Wealth newsletter.

In this update from the Sustainable Investment (SI) Consulting team, our experts explore some of the key challenges and questions facing clients as they look to comply with and navigate the growing swell of ESG regulations across the EU, UK and US.

Head of SI Consulting Leonie Kelly explains the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) proposed new rules for funds which aim to promote clarity and transparency for the US market. As the market starts to build capacity and becomes more fluent in new transparency rules, senior manager Kasia Zatorska looks at how APAC asset managers can move beyond regulation to implementation. Also, senior manager Dasha Kuts discusses some of the big issues in conservation finance, following a panel event organised by Ogier for Guernsey's Sustainable Finance Week.

Read our key takeaways from Ogier's Guernsey Sustainable Finance Week conservation finance webinar.

The key challenges and questions facing clients as they look to comply with ESG regulations across the EU, UK and US.

The SEC has proposed a set of new rules for funds in an effort to promote clarity and transparency for the market.

As ESG momentum continues to grow, so does the complex regulatory landscape for asset managers in the APAC region.

SI Consulting is a dedicated consultancy at Ogier Global offering bespoke design, integration, management and reporting solutions to our clients.

Understanding what physical, transition and liability risks are, and being able to quantify them in your portfolio, are fast becoming essential skills for asset managers.

Ogier Global's Sustainable Investment Consulting team works to support foundations, family offices and charities seeking to leverage their impact capital for good and to make a positive impact.

We help funds identify where they sit on the ESG and impact spectrum by mapping risk, return and impact profile structure.

