In our second episode of season two, Group Partner Julia Keppe and Senior Associate Alice Wight interview Luxembourg-based Legal Director Michael Mbayi who was recently recognised as one of most influential fund finance experts of 2022. In the episode Michael discusses the fund finance and capital market work he is involved in and the convergence he sees between the two practices.

You can listen to the episode below.

