We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast – Fund Finance & Capital Markets With Michael Mbayi Of Pinsent Masons (Podcast)
In our second episode of season two, Group Partner Julia Keppe
and Senior Associate Alice Wight interview Luxembourg-based Legal
Director Michael Mbayi who was recently recognised as one of most
influential fund finance experts of 2022. In the episode Michael
discusses the fund finance and capital market work he is involved
in and the convergence he sees between the two practices.
You can listen to the episode below.
