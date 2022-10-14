The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has introduced a new transition offering to its sustainable finance segment, TISE Sustainable, meaning that it now also allows for transition bonds and transition issuers, supporting projects which lead to a lower carbon economy and society.

TISE Sustainable is open to issuers which have listed securities on TISE whose proceeds are explicitly for the purpose of financing sustainable businesses, investments or projects generating a positive environmental impact. At the same time, it provides easier access for investors who are looking to invest in securities which have been verified as meeting globally recognised standards in sustainable finance.

Extending the TISE Sustainable offering means that applications to the segment can also now be made by virtue of either the issuer's business (or that of its wider group), or the use of proceeds raised by the issuance of a security, being verified by an independent party against a recognised transition framework.

TISE Sustainable caters for a wide range of products including green bonds, social bonds, sustainable bonds, sustainability-linked bonds and transition bonds, as well as green funds, ESG-rated companies and transition issuers.

Raulin Amy, a director of Ogier Corporate Finance, commented "It is great to see TISE take a market leading position with its TISE Sustainable segment in this important area and we are delighted to be able to continue support its growth".

Ogier has acted as listing agent for a number of issuers on TISE Sustainable and also provides legal advice on environmental, social and governance (ESG), sustainable investing, impact and climate change including strategy and policy development, ESG risk analysis, metrics identification, reporting in compliance with relevant regulations and industry standards, as well as impact verification.

