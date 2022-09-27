Demand for private investment funds is expected to double over the next two years. Comments from Group Partner, and Head of Funds in the Corporate, Finance and Funds team in Jersey, Sam Sturrock on Jersey and Guernsey's appeal for this type of fund structure are included in the latest edition of BL Global.

'We [Jersey and Guernsey] are well placed to be a bridge between the UK and the key European financial hubs post-Brexit for alternative investment funds – particularly given the ongoing uncertainty in relation to financial services between the UK and the EU.

'We can also expect to see more interest in the stability of Jersey and Guernsey compared with other jurisdictions impacted by the geopolitics or dramatic regulatory change. That may mean more non-EU-facing private funds being established here with a nexus to US and developing markets.'

Click here to read the full article (pages 30-31)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.