ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

n 2021 we saw an increasing stream of instructions relating to the establishment of new unit trust structures in the context of real estate transactions. We are very familiar with Jersey Property Unit Trusts, or JPUTS, and it is noticeable that instructions relating to the establishment of or financing for new JPUT structures has been increasing significantly, as opposed to working with historic or legacy structures already in existence. We expect the trend of people returning to JPUTS as a structuring vehicle for acquiring UK commercial real estate to continue into 2022. As in Guernsey, we are continuing to see lenders focus on the practicalities of enforcing their Jersey security package. This ranges from high level enforcement advice at the outset of a transaction when lenders are considering lending into a Jersey structure, to real-time enforcement advice as lenders look at exit scenarios from non-performing structures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.