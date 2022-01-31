Jersey:
Interesting Rise In New JPUT Instructions
n 2021 we saw an increasing stream of instructions relating to
the establishment of new unit trust structures in the context of
real estate transactions. We are very familiar with Jersey Property
Unit Trusts, or JPUTS, and it is noticeable that instructions
relating to the establishment of or financing for new JPUT
structures has been increasing significantly, as opposed to working
with historic or legacy structures already in existence. We expect
the trend of people returning to JPUTS as a structuring vehicle for
acquiring UK commercial real estate to continue into 2022. As in
Guernsey, we are continuing to see lenders focus on the
practicalities of enforcing their Jersey security package. This
ranges from high level enforcement advice at the outset of a
transaction when lenders are considering lending into a Jersey
structure, to real-time enforcement advice as lenders look at exit
scenarios from non-performing structures.
