We are increasingly being asked to advise on money transmission services, and the licensing regimes in Jersey and Guernsey. That is a hot topic at the moment, and we have been doing some interesting work with payment providers. We are also currently working on a number of crypto funds, particularly with managers in Singapore to take advantage of a Double Taxation Agreement which benefits Jersey-domiciled corporate structures managed in Singapore, where Walkers has had an office for many years. Jersey has a track record in this area – we launched the world's first regulated Bitcoin investment fund in 2014 and Jersey was one of the first jurisdictions to adopt a regulatory regime for virtual currencies

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.