Jersey:
Money Transmission Services A Hot Topic
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
We are increasingly being asked to advise on money transmission
services, and the licensing regimes in Jersey and Guernsey. That is
a hot topic at the moment, and we have been doing some interesting
work with payment providers. We are also currently working on a
number of crypto funds, particularly with managers in Singapore to
take advantage of a Double Taxation Agreement which benefits
Jersey-domiciled corporate structures managed in Singapore, where
Walkers has had an office for many years. Jersey has a track record
in this area – we launched the world's first regulated
Bitcoin investment fund in 2014 and Jersey was one of the first
jurisdictions to adopt a regulatory regime for virtual
currencies
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Jersey
Back To 2021 – Forward To 2022
Arendt & Medernach
An overview of the major recent legal and regulatory developments that have taken place under Luxembourg and EU law.
Economic Substance For Jersey Funds
Walkers
Jersey's economic substance regime has been in existence for nearly three years now. On the one hand its scope has recently been expanded to include partnerships as well as self-managed corporate funds...
Financial Regulatory News Updates - December
Loyens & Loeff
An overview in which our Banking and Finance Practice Group highlights EU, Dutch, Belgian, Luxembourg and Swiss law updates relevant for the financial regulatory sector which may be of interest to you.
CSSF Introduces New Reporting Requirements
Ogier
On 22 December 2021, the Luxembourg Financial Sector Supervisory Authority (CSSF) published three circular letters, clarifying existing reporting obligations and introducing new ones...