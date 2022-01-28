ARTICLE

We are increasingly being asked to advise on money transmission services, and the licensing regimes in Jersey and Guernsey. That is a hot topic at the moment, and we have been doing some interesting work with payment providers. We are also currently working on a number of crypto funds, particularly with managers in Singapore to take advantage of a Double Taxation Agreement which benefits Jersey-domiciled corporate structures managed in Singapore, where Walkers has had an office for many years. Jersey has a track record in this area – we launched the world's first regulated Bitcoin investment fund in 2014 and Jersey was one of the first jurisdictions to adopt a regulatory regime for virtual currencies

