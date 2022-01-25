The number of Jersey Private Funds has climbed past 500, according to the latest quarterly statistics published by Jersey Finance. The September 2021 data shows 502 registered since the regime was introduced in 2017, with a 38% increase over the past year alone.

It is easy to see why Jersey Private Funds are in demand. The JPF has become synonymous with flexibility and speed to market. It therefore provides an ideal solution for managers across all alternative asset classes who are looking to launch products swiftly and efficiently to sophisticated, professional and high net worth investors. JPFs also cater well for co-investment and pooled private wealth investments, and are capable of being marketed under European and UK private placement regimes.

Elsewhere in the statistics, despite a small decrease in the number of regulated collective investment funds over the quarter (from 757 to 754), the aggregate net asset value of these funds has increased by 0.9%, to £440.1 billion. These figures exclude JPFs and qualifying segregated managed accounts, the latter accounting for a further £1.3 billion in assets under management. The largest single asset class is still venture capital/private equity, although the quarter has seen increases in the NAV of funds pursuing real estate, hedge and other alternative strategies.

Matt McManus, managing associate in Ogier's investment funds team, commented, "Jersey has rightly earned a reputation as a jurisdiction of stability, substance and compliance with international regulatory standards. The ongoing success of the JPF regime – and the number of managers either launching first-time funds through Jersey or establishing a presence here – shows that Jersey is also a pragmatic and business-friendly island, and I am sure we will see these trends continuing during 2022."

