Real estate finance specialist Advocate Elaine Kelly and newly-qualified Advocate Rebecca Lever have joined Walkers' Jersey Banking & Finance team, as the firm continues to grow its Channel Islands business.

Elaine has been in private practice since 2008 and has been a Jersey Advocate since 2012 - she focuses on borrowing in respect of real estate acquisition and development projects, specialising in the use of Jersey structures and UK real estate assets.

Elaine was a partner in another Jersey law firm for five years before joining Walkers' team, and is recognised by Legal 500 as a Next Generation Partner.

Rebecca was a paralegal with another offshore firm - advising on real estate and fund finance matters - before joining Walkers' Jersey team and being admitted as a Jersey Advocate in November this year.

Their arrivals mean that headcount in Walkers' Jersey office has grown by almost a third in the last 18 months, despite the constraints imposed by the global pandemic.

Partner Nigel Weston said: "We are delighted to welcome Elaine and Rebecca to Walkers - Elaine is a very approachable lawyer with deep experience in real estate financing matters who fits well into the culture of our team. Rebecca's arrival adds very welcome expertise in both real estate and fund finance matters.

"We continue to be focused on growing the practice in response to client demand, and Elaine and Rebecca's arrivals make them excellent additions to the team."

Elaine's area of practice is real estate financing - largely focusing on UK commercial real estate assets - including general senior and mezzanine secured lending and acquisition and development finance involving a wide range of Jersey holding structures including Jersey property unit trusts, partnerships and companies.

Jonathan Heaney, the managing partner of Walkers' Jersey office, said: "We are very pleased to see recruitment continuing across our legal practice groups in the Jersey office, and to be able to add two Jersey-qualified lawyers is of real benefit to our Banking & Finance group, and to our clients."

Walkers' offices in the Channel Islands are marking key anniversaries this year - 15 years in Jersey and 5 in Guernsey. The firm is the largest offshore law firm and also has ten offices in Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, London and Singapore.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.