We Talk Banking & Finance is the new bi-weekly podcast from Walkers in which lawyers from our international banking team discuss the latest themes and trends in offshore finance with industry experts.



For the final episode of 2021, Senior Counsel Julia Keppe and Associate Alice Wight interview Group Partner Jon Le Rossignol about trends in market behaviour, conversations and instructions that across different aspects of Banking and Finance work, and looking ahead to 2022.

You can listen to the episode below.

