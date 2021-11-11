No one can predict the future. In a crisis, even the best informed, from global managers to heads of state, are left scrambling to catch up. We just have to try to adapt as events unfold, and to prepare for normality when it returns.

But some institutions and jurisdictions manage this better than others - and Jersey was better prepared than many when COVID-19 hit.

In this article, published by Jersey Finance and STEP, Ogier partner Steve Meiklejohn shares his insights alongside Henry Baye (Standard Chartered Bank Jersey), Jill Britton (Jersey Financial Services Commission), Amy Bryant (Jersey Finance), Tom Cowsill (PwC Channel Islands), and James de Veulle (PwC Channel Islands). Read it here.

