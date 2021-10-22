We Talk Banking & Finance is the new
bi-weekly podcast from Walkers in which lawyers from our
international banking team discuss the latest themes and trends in
offshore finance with industry experts.
In our third episode, Group Partner Zoë Hallam and Senior Counsel Alex Wickens interview Group Partner Tristan Maultby about trends in real estate finance, and the rise, fall, and rise of the Jersey Property Unit Trust.
