Jersey: We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast - Discussing ESG Trends And Themes With Bradley Davidson, ESG Lead For RBS International

We Talk Banking & Finance is the new bi-weekly podcast from Walkers in which lawyers from our international banking team discuss the latest themes and trends in offshore finance with industry experts.



In our second episode, Senior Counsel Julia Keppe and Associate Alice Wight talk to Bradley Davidson, ESG Lead at RBS International, on all things ESG and look at the factors influencing direction of travel, including regulation, reporting and investor behaviour.

