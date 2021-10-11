We Talk Banking & Finance is the new bi-weekly podcast from Walkers in which lawyers from our international banking team discuss the latest themes and trends in offshore finance with industry experts.
 
In our second episode, Senior Counsel Julia Keppe and Associate Alice Wight talk to Bradley Davidson, ESG Lead at RBS International, on all things ESG and look at the factors influencing direction of travel, including regulation, reporting and investor behaviour.

You can listen to the episode below.

