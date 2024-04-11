In the latest episode of We Talk Banking and Finance, host and Walkers partner Zoë Hallam is joined by Nick Charlwood, partner at Allen and Overy in their Global Restructuring practice, and Walkers partner Jon Le Rossignol to discuss cross-border restructuring and some key things we're seeing so far in 2024. Nick also talks about real estate transactions, liability management and where he thinks the market will be in 2025.

